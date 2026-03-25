If you win a home World Cup, you can go and play and win anywhere, says Harmanpreet

“I think the upcoming World Cup is also something we all are really working hard for. We played in India last year and now we are going to South Africa before going for the World Cup in England. So I think this is the time where we are preparing more. We are really looking forward to the World Cup and hopefully we can play there very well,” Harmanpreet told reporters on the sidelines of a 1,500-plus seat section in the North Pavilion section of the Omaxe State Stadium in Dwarka, New Delhi, being named after her.