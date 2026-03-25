IFL 2025-26: Sreenidi Deccan cruise past Dempo to go top of table

Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) R Lalbiakliana, Hadi Idrissou, and Fabrice Kah Nkwoh scored a goal each as Sreenidi Deccan FC produced a clinical display to defeat Dempo SC 3-1 in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This helped Sreenidi move to the top of the table with 10 points from five matches, while Dempo SC remained at the bottom with two points.