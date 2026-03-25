India set to begin SAFF U20 campaign against rivals Pakistan

India, though, come into the tournament as one of the favourites, carrying an impressive pedigree in the age-group competition. The Blue Colts are four-time champions, having lifted the title in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2025. That history brings both confidence and expectation, and the current squad will look to continue the winning tradition. “We do have some experienced players in the squad, but this is a fresh start for everyone. Football does not go by history. What you do on the day matters. So, we have to stay focused and perform well,” said Gawali.