IPL 2026: ‘I think it's a fresh start now’, says Prithvi Shaw on return to Delhi Capitals

“Obviously it stays in my mind when I will be back. But there is only one way - work hard and give your 100 percent. Whatever you have, if you have made some mistakes - learn from it. When you grow up, you will realize those mistakes. So you don't have to talk to anyone or your senior or mentor will tell you. Things that you already know, he will tell you. You better understand those things and then you move forward,” he elaborated.