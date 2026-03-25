IPL 2026: KKR pick Saini as replacement for injured Rana; GT bring in Khejroliya for Prithviraj

"If I give another name to this opportunity, I can call it a revival. Because the way my last 2-3 years journey was, there were ups and downs. But at that time, the most important thing was to stand there. To be honest, doing hard work, because ever since I started playing domestically, since my debut, I have been playing with only one thing, and that is hard work. So, when the ups and downs came, to stand, work out, and do hard work, I didn't leave that. So, because of that, I got this opportunity. So, I can call it a revival," he added.