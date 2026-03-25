Jasprit Bumrah checks into BCCI CoE for workload management ahead of IPL 2026: Report

Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief for Team India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, where he picked up a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell to help his side defend their crown and clinch a second consecutive title. The fast-bowler concluded his campaign as the tournament’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside his teammate Varun Chakaravarthy and was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics throughout the summit clash against New Zealand.