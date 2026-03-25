KITG 2026: Swimmers Dhoneesh N of Karnataka, Odisha’s Anjali Munda clinch first medals

After Day 1 action on Wednesday, Karnataka lead the medal tally with seven medals, including five golds. Odisha are second with four medals, including a gold. Hosts Chhattisgarh are fourth with two medals. In the men’s 200m Freestyle final, Dhoneesh clocked a time of 2:03.55s, almost seven seconds faster than statemate Keerthan Sharat (2:10.99s), who finished second. Maharashtra’s Bhaktish Kumre took the bronze medal with a time of 2:14.73s.