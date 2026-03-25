Mentality outweighs skill as Nagelsmann makes U-Turn before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kimmich spread his coach's message after Nagelsmann had drawn attention by selecting a squad that addressed his demands for well-oiled team hygiene. The German coach's actions are fuelled by bad memories of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, reports Xinhua. "We all know where a presumptively world-class squad took us in 2018," the Bayern leader said. Germany experienced early exits in both tournaments, and internal disagreements within the team became apparent.