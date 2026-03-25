SAFF U20 C’ship a good opportunity for Indian men to prepare for next step: Mahesh Gawali

Sharing the message he had given the players ahead of the tournament, Gawali said, "The message is to stay confident and positive and to believe that we can do well as a team. They have worked hard to be here, and it is important that they back themselves and trust each other. If they focus on their roles and play with discipline, the performances will follow. At the same time, we want them to learn from every match and keep improving. This is an important step in their journey, and we want them to make the most of it."