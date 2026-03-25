Skeet shooters get into action first as ISSF World Cup series kicks off in Morocco

In Tangier, two more seasoned pros, Man Singh and Parampal Singh Guron, will shoulder India’s hopes in the men’s skeet with rookie Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya completing the trio. Man, a former Asian champion, will be making a comeback to the team after three years, while Parampal last represented India in 2022. The young Jyotiraditya won a junior bronze in his last international outing at the Shymkent Asian Championships last year and will be raring to go on his senior India debut.