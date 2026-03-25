'Stay Calm, live in the moment': Kishan reveals captaincy mantra ahead of IPL 2026

Kishan also revealed his captaincy mantra and said that under his leadership the team will focus on the present and look at one match at a time. "The most important thing for a cricketer is to be in a very good headspace throughout the season. You know, what matters the most is if you are calm, if you are composed and you're just aware of the situation of what's happening and what's needed for the team, you're gonna do well," he said.