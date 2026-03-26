22 games, 17 venues; international cricket returns to B’luru as BCCI unveils 2026-27 home schedule

Additionally, a key highlight of the announcement is that the Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium) in Guwahati will host a Border-Gavaskar series Test for the first time. In November 2025, the venue hosted its first-ever red-ball game since its establishment in 2012, when South Africa toured India for a multi-format series, making the upcoming BGT Test only the second red-ball game to be played there.