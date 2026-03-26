'Gratifying to see my Rs 450 cr investment grow to Rs 16,500 cr': Mallya on RCB's record breaking sale

"Immensely gratifying to see my Rs 450 crore investment grow to Rs 16,500 crores. RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara," he added.