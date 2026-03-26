Harbhajan Singh conducts a specialist camp for emerging off-spinners at BCCI CoE

In an illustrious international career which began in 1998, Harbhajan was a member of the Indian team winning the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup. One of the most memorable moments in his international career was picking 32 wickets in three Tests, including a hat-trick against Australia in March 2001, which came in a historic triumph, and is one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket.