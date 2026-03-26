IFL 2025-26: Rajasthan United hold Diamond Harbour to a hard-fought draw

Chances were few and far between as both sides struggled to assert control in midfield, with set pieces once again proving to be the source of attacking opportunities in the tightly contested encounter. The closest either team came to breaking the deadlock was when Jobby drilled in a low cross from the right, which goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri could only parry into a dangerous area. The loose ball fell to Antonio Moyano, who seemed certain to score, but a last-ditch tackle from Pragyan Gogoi denied him at the crucial moment.