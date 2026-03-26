International cricket returns to B'luru; Guwahati set for BGT debut as BCCI reveals men's home schedule

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for India’s (Senior Men) international home matches for the 2026-27 season, with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set to host international games for the first time since the October 2024 Test against New Zealand. Additionally, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will be hosting a Border-Gavaskar series Test for the first time.