IPL 2026: 'Can’t be just an Impact Player', says Kaif as he urges MI to fully utilise Rohit Sharma

“Mumbai Indians should fully utilise the fitter and learner Rohit Sharma. He can’t be just an impact player; MI will need him in crunch situations. Also, his inputs to captain Hardik Pandya will be precious. Last year in Qualifier 2 against Kings XI, when Shreyas Iyer was hitting, Hardik needed Rohit next to him. Full involvement in the game will help Rohit the batter, too," Kaif wrote in a tweet on X.