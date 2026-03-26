IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings bank on new philosophy to achieve old success

Samson's arrival brings explosive intent to CSK’s powerplay run-making, while Ayush Mhatre -- captain of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning side – being aggressive means CSK can play with far greater aggression from the outset. With youngsters Veer and Kartik and Dube being among the finest players of spin in T20s, along with MS Dhoni, deployed as someone to apply finishing touches, it means CSK have their bases covered with the bat.