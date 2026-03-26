IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals aim for breaking title drought through familiar and new faces

DC is one of only ‘OG’ IPL sides to have competed in every season of the competition without lifting the trophy. Whether that history brings motivation or add psychological weight on the players and team think-tank is something to keep a watch out for. Moreover, DC's winning rate at the Arun Jaitley Stadium stands at 44.1 percent and if they want to enter the playoffs and go all the way to the trophy, they need to have more wins at home.