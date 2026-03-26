IPL 2026: I don't have anything to prove in this season, particularly, says Shubman Gill

“Personally, for me, I don't think there should be an Impact Player rule. I think cricket in general is an 11-player game, and on the wickets and grounds that we play, adding an extra batter takes the skill out of the game. There is a certain skill in the game that you need to have, and when you know when you have a certain number of batters and if a couple of your batters get out, there is a certain amount of skill that you need to have to still get the scoreboard moving and get your team to a good score.