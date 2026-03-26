IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan picks LSG playing XI, slots Pant at No. 3 spot

"Markram and Marsh are very important because both of them are overseas openers. For this reason, I wish Lucknow put up some good seaming wickets in home matches so that the overseas openers find it comparatively easier to play. A refreshed Rishabh Pant at No. 3, Nicholas Pooran's graph has gone downwards; he has not really performed well in the last year, but he loves playing for Lucknow," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.