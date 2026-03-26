IPL 2026: Players returning after missing 2025 season

He followed that with another strong season at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024, further cementing his reputation as a dependable performer in the league. However, injury concerns kept him out of the 2025 campaign, and he did not participate in that year’s mega auction. Now 26, Green joins Eden Gardens as a marquee signing for Kolkata, with high expectations despite a tough recent Ashes series. His return not only bolsters KKR’s squad but also provides a potential game-changer capable of affecting matches with both bat and ball.