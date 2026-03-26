IPL 2026: SRH-RR game to kickstart second phase of competition, CSK-MI to meet twice

Earlier, the BCCI announced the IPL 2026 schedule for the first 20 games due to elections in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. But once the Election Commission of India (ECI) gave the clear dates and timelines around it, the BCCI has now come up with the schedule of the second phase of the competition -- with 50 matches to be played across 12 venues from April 13 to May 24.