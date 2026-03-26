IPL 2026: Star-studded top order, pacers' long-term fitness a worry for Pant-led LSG

The franchise's relationship with their home ground is also complicated. At the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, LSG have won only 9 of 21 matches on their own turf, and the 2025 campaign was even bleaker, with just 2 wins from 7 home fixtures. With LSG not having a fortress that every franchise aspires to build, it is very much a weak link for them if they don’t get the balance right.