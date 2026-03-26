KITG Day 2: Five-star Manikanta dominates swimming for Karnataka; Odisha’s Anjali Munda bags golden hat-trick

While there were many stunning performances in the swimming pool on Thursday, Manikanta was the runaway star as he has won every race he has competed in so far. The Karnataka swimmer, who had won the 100m Breaststroke and 50m Butterfly gold on Wednesday, began the day by winning the 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:25.93s, returned a few minutes later to stop the clock 1:07.94s in the 100m Backstroke final and then swam the anchor leg for Karnataka’s 4x100m relay team to make it five gold medals.