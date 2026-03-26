KITG Day 2: Manikanta seals hat-trick of golds, Anjali Munda shines again

In the women’s 200m IM, Anjali Munda, who had already won gold in the 200m freestyle on Wednesday, added another top podium finish with a timing of 2:53.82s. Chhattisgarh’s Anushka Bhagat provided the home crowd a reason to cheer by winning silver in 2:59.33s, her second medal of the Games, while Odisha’s Anjali Mallick took bronze with 3:06.13s.