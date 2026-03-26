Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar to rejoin Surrey for final eight County Championship games

They are also the best figures by a debutant bowler in the club’s history, breaking William Mudie’s 166-year-old record of figures of 7/61 in 1859. Chahar has represented India seven times in white-ball cricket and will be available from June 7 when Surrey face Hampshire at The Oval, after his commitments with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 are over.