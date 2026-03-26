Northern India Polo: Jindal Panther clinch 10–9 extra-time win over Jaipur Achievers

A few days earlier, on a breezy, rain-kissed evening at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, nearly 1,000 spectators braved intermittent showers to witness an entertaining exhibition clash between Jindal Panther and Jaipur Optiemus Achievers. The stands featured an eclectic mix of attendees, including prominent politicians and enthusiastic students from Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.