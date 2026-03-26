PGTI NexGen 2026: Sunit Chowrasia registers one-shot win

Chowrasia, who was out of action due to injury for three-and-a-half years until returning to play on the DP World PGTI in February this year, said, “As I had a comfortable lead going into round three, the plan for the final round was to play conservatively and make the most of the birdie opportunities whenever they came by. I didn’t have the best of days today, but I kept my patience in the high-pressure situation on the back nine to close out the match.