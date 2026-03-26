Shotgun World Cup: Indian skeet shooters set for action amidst a highly competitive lineup in Morocco

India’s hopes are set on the experienced Man Singh and Parampal Singh Guron, along with Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya, who is making his senior international debut. Man, a former Asian champion, is making a comeback into the team after three years, while Parampal last represented India in 2022. Jyotiraditya won a junior bronze in his last international outing at the Shymkent Asian Championships last year and will be raring to go on his senior India debut. Sukhbir Singh Harika and junior national champion Harmehar Singh Lally will be competing for ranking points.