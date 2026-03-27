All Indian captains make IPL 2026 quite significant from a leadership perspective, says Paranjape

“What makes it interesting is that each of them is at a very different stage in their career, but for all of them, this is a pivotal phase. Some are new to the role, while others have a bit more experience, but all of them will have to handle responsibility over a long tournament,” Paranjape told IANS on Friday, on the eve of the tournament opener between RCB and SRH, to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.