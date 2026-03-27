Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals

Ridhi conceded the next two and ultimately went down 6-2 to Mongolia’s Oyun-Erdene Baasandorj in the women’s individual final. The men's recurve team of Devaang Gupta, Sukhchain Singh and Juyel Singh settled for silver after a narrow 5-4 defeat to Kazakhstan's Dastan Karimov, Ilfat Abdullin and Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay in the final.