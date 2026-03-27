'Focus will be on Virat': Aakash Chopra backs Kohli for stellar IPL season over Dhoni and Rohit

“So, the kind of fitness that he has achieved over a period of time makes him the best suited, also because he is an opener. So, he has more time to work himself into form. The same is true for Rohit Sharma as well, but between the two of them, I still feel Virat Kohli has it a little easier just because of himself. That is the price he has to pay for the kind of fitness and legacy he has built,” said Chopra on JioStar.