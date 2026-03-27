Football: Tottenham Women manager Martin Ho signs new long-term deal with club

After signing the deal, Martin Ho said, “I’m really proud to extend my time at Tottenham Hotspur. I want to thank the Club for the trust and belief they’ve shown in me. Alignment is vital when you’re building something with real purpose. From the moment I arrived, there was a clear vision around the direction of the Club, and together we’ve started to lay strong foundations in terms of identity, standards, and the way we want to work every day."