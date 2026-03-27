Gender can not trump biology: World Athletics supports IOC's policy to bar transgender athelete from female events

"We have led the way in protecting women's sport over the last decade. Attracting and retaining more girls and women into sport requires a fair and level playing field where there is no biological glass ceiling. This means that gender can not trump biology. A consistent approach across all sport has to be a good thing," the spokesperson said in an email sent to Xinhua on Thursday, the same day as the IOC announced the new policy limiting eligibility for the female category at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event to biological females.