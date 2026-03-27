Hockey India Awards: Navneet, Hardik named Players of the Year; Zafar Iqbal gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, said, “Sports plays an integral role in driving the country forward and hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is India’s significant step in making its mark on the global stage, as we strive to host the Olympic Games in 2036 as well. Indian Hockey has a strong legacy of 100 years, and has given us eight Olympic medals. So, I am very happy to be here on stage to give honorary awards to players who have made India proud. I’d like to congratulate all the nominees and wish them success in the future.”