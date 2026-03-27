IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra picks RCB XI, leaves out Bethell, Iyer

Chopra has excluded T20 World Cup 2026 centurion Bethell from his team as he has gone with Phil Salt, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd as overseas batters and all-rounders. According to him, RCB will need to play an overseas fast bowler, and the defending champions should go with New Zealand pacer Duffy, who had a decent World Cup campaign for the role. He has also left out Josh Hazlewood, who arrived on Friday in Bengaluru after recovering from injury.