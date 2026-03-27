IPL 2026: Bowling remains a concern for SRH despite ultra-aggressive batting unit

There is little doubt that SRH have one of the most destructive batting lineups in the entire tournament. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma can rip through any bowling attack during the powerplays, whilst they also have very scary middle-order batters like Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Ishan Kishan, all of whom are capable of maintaining a high strike rate but still accumulating volume runs. In addition to the destructive players mentioned above, the addition of Liam Livingstone and players such as Jack Edwards and Salil Arora now gives SRH another level of power hitters and provides them with the potential to dominate any high-scoring game they play.