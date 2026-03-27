IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB will look for consistency

RCB will have a lot of experience in their fast bowling unit; all the fast bowlers have fitness issues that must be addressed. All of them have past instances of injuries or lack of regular matches, so Hazlewood will need to get back into playing quickly. The backup bowling options for the team, Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav, do not have extensive IPL experience, so if the team sustains injuries at any positions, RCB could be challenged in terms of depth. The chance of RCB’s spin bowling group being an unknown factor this season is still very much a question to be determined. While Suyash Sharma has shown to be inconsistent, he demonstrated great potential last season and now needs to become a steadier performer as part of the RCB group. The other options outside Sharma are either minor supporting bowlers or part-time spinners, and they could struggle versus slower pitch conditions.