IPL 2026: Five-time champion Mumbai Indians eye title with renewed focus

IPL 2026 will be MI's best chance to end its title drought that dates back to 2020. MI will once again have the opportunity to return to the top of the IPL pyramid. The MI roster provides an incredible amount of flexibility that will allow MI to make minor adjustments at each venue because multiple all-rounders, along with various other bowling options, give MI the ability to modify their batting and bowling combinations according to facility conditions. The return of de Kock to MI's top order will bring familiarity to the MI batting order and help provide additional opportunities for younger Indian players to develop in a championship environment.