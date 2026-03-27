IPL 2026: PBKS young guns are fearless, confident, aren’t into overthinking, says Shashank Singh

“For example, Priyansh and Suryansh are batting in nets - if four shots don't get hit and they are beaten, I would start thinking that my shoulder didn't come forward, my foot didn't reach to the ball and what happened? But these people don't think anything - even if they hit five or six balls, it goes well as this is a game of confidence, at least at the IPL level. It's more about confidence - that is how confident you are. So the best part of these people is that they are very confident and very fearless.”