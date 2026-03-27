IPL 2026: Players' switch from PSL to IPL reinforced the top league's better product and platform

It is a no-brainer that cricketers all around the world want to play franchise cricket, and as IPL is tops of the tops, everyone wants to be associated with it. The IPL franchises, too, want the best players in the world in their ranks and are ready to spend mega bucks to recruit top talent that they can utilise in their teams in other leagues in case they can't use them in IPL. PSL can't compare with it on any parameters.