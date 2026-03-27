IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

Nabi signed off by talking about his approach to handle the weight of expectations and the pressure of a hefty price tag. “I am not thinking about the outside noise. I am just trying to stick to my basics, and I will be doing that in the IPL also. I am not putting the extra pressure by thinking about outside things. So, I will be focusing on my strengths, and I will keep it as simple as I did in domestic games - here as well, in the IPL.”