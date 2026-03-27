IPL 2026: We’re looking forward to the challenge, says coach Flower as RCB gear up for title defence

“Of course, we are the holders from last year, but this is a brand new year, and we’re all looking forward to the challenge. One of the truths in life is that change is always there. We are a different group now; the players are a year older, and our opponents have evolved in certain ways. Conditions might also be different, so the challenge of this IPL will be completely different to the last one, and we’re excited about that,” Flower said.