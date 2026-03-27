IPL 2026: With new captain Parag and return of Ravindra Jadeja, RR look for consistency

Despite improvements, RR’s bowling unit still lacks consistency and proven dependability. Jofra Archer offers pace and a wicket-taking threat; however, support from the rest of the attack remains uncertain. Young bowlers like Kwena Maphaka, Kuldeep Sen, and Nandre Burger show promise but have not been tested over a full IPL season. A major setback is Sam Curran’s absence due to injury, which affects the all-round balance and depth of the team. Jadeja’s recent IPL form has also been somewhat inconsistent.