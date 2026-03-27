KITG Day 3: Manikanta helps Karnataka become first state to win over 10 gold medals, Chhattisgarh add one silver and two bronze

The strapping Manikanta L. once again led the charge as the Karnataka swimmer added two gold and silver to his individual tally. Karnataka ended Day 3 with 13 gold, 5 silver, and one bronze. Odisha are second with six gold, two silver, and nine bronze medals, while Assam are third with two gold, four silver, and two bronze medals. Chhattisgarh is joint seventh with Tripura with six medals each – three silvers and as many bronze.