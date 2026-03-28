'Amazing to see his growth as a leader': Jayawardene praises Hardik ahead of IPL 2026 opener

“The first time I met Hardik was in 2017. Young, raw talent with a lot of energy, and that is something I have admired in Hardik. Even today, with that energy to play the game, he is something special. He is quite passionate about the game of cricket and talks a lot about it. I have been with MI for eight years, and it is amazing to see his growth when it comes to leadership, maturity on the field, and how he has evolved, probably one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket,” Jayawardene said in a statement released on the Mumbai Indians website.