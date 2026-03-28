Defending champion Chacarra leads by four, as OP Chouhan is the top Indian

Chacarra started the day with four consecutive pars before making his first birdie of the round on the fifth hole and immediately dropped the shot on the sixth with a bogey. The defending champion closed the front nine with three consecutive birdies to surge ahead of his closest rivals. Two bogeys on the back nine at the 13th and 14th and a birdie on the 16th saw the Spaniard close the day at 10-under par with a four shot lead over Daffue and Fitzpatrick.