Golf: Sahith Theegala stays impressive, holds T-11 at Houston Open

Overnight leader Paul Waring slipped down the standings after a 1-over 71, joining Theegala in a tie for 11th. Theegala began his second round on the front nine, making back-to-back birdies on the 5th and 6th holes before dropping his only shot of the day with a bogey on the 8th. He regained momentum on the back nine with birdies on the 13th and 16th, finishing with a solid 67.