IPL 2026: Batting in ODIs quite recently really helped to stay in same kind of momentum, says Kohli

“Whenever I come back to play, it’s 120 percent. I’m not coming back underprepared. In fact, the extra rest helps me mentally freshen up. As long as you’re physically fit and mentally excited, both those things come together nicely. Then you’re able to contribute to the team’s cause, and that’s what you want to do as a player. You don’t want to just hold on to a spot; you want to keep performing and keep putting in the work for the team.”